EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

Pentixapharm Signs Contract Manufacturing Agreement for Yttrium-90-based PentixaTher with Eckert & Ziegler SE

24.04.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2025 – Pentixapharm, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH (EZR), a 100% subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler SE. Under the terms of the agreement, EZR will produce and distribute patient-specific doses of Y90-PentixaTher, Pentixapharm's lead CXCR4-targeting radiotherapeutic, for use in clinical trials. Y90-PentixaTher is a radiolabeled peptide designed to deliver targeted radiation to cancer cells that overexpress the CXCR4 receptor - commonly found in malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and various solid tumors. The compound is labeled with Yttrium-90, a high-energy beta emitting radionuclide with deeper tissue penetration and a shorter physical half-life (64 hours) compared to Lutetium-177, enabling effective tumor irradiation with controlled therapeutic duration. Used alongside the radiodiagnostic Ga68-PentixaFor, it supports a theranostic approach that allows physicians to visualize the disease before and after treatment. As part of the newly signed agreement, EZR will manufacture Y90-PentixaTher under GMP conditions and manage the direct shipment of individual patient doses to trial sites. The agreement is limited to the clinical development phase and does not extend to commercial-scale manufacturing. Pentixapharm retains full strategic flexibility under this agreement to determine its future development and commercial supply. “With this agreement, we are proud to support the advancement of Pentixapharm's clinical oncology program,” said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE (EZAG).“Reliable access to high-quality radioisotopes is critical for the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals and we are pleased to contribute our manufacturing excellence to accelerate the delivery of innovative cancer therapies.” "Securing a reliable Y90-PentixaTher GMP production is a significant milestone for Pentixapharm," said Dr. Dirk Pleimes, CEO of Pentixapharm AG. "This agreement marks a critical step as we advance our targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies toward late-stage development." About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based, first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals with strong differentiation and commercialization potential across high-need diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Its pipeline comprises CXCR4-targeted compounds in clinical development and a portfolio of early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates, aimed at treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems.

About Eckert & Ziegler Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse. Contributing to saving lives. Contact: Pentixapharm Holding AG

Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations

...

Tel. +49 30 94893232



Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

... / ...

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138;

24.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG Robert-Rössle-Straße 10 13125 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A40AEG0 WKN: A40AEG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2123544

End of News EQS News Service