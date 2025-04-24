Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Device To Assist With Self Home Medical Exams (RKH-778)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is important for personal periodical rectum and genital examinations at home for detection of diseases or symptoms. Many people before seeking medical assistance may use handheld mirrors; they stand, lie on the bed, sofa or on the floor to visually examine their rectum and genital areas," said an inventor from Chesterfield, Va. "so I invented MEDICAL EXAM WAIST BAND MIRROR. It enables people to easily self-examine their rectum and genital general areas."

The patent-pending invention allows rectum and genital areas to be examined with minimum uncomfortable body positioning which can detect warning signs of a multitude of diseases or any external symptoms that may require immediate medical attention. This may increase the likelihood of success of treatment when detected early. The device eliminates the embarrassment associated with having someone besides a health care worker exam the area. This convenient, practical and easy to use invention provides individuals with peace of mind and is idea for at home use as well as in hospitals and medial centers.

The original design was submitted to the Roanoke sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-778, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED