Coy Gupta Joins Glytec As Chief Technology Officer To Innovate And Enhance AI Capabilities Of Industry Leading Medical Software Platform

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology leader and pioneer in diabetes and insulin management, is proud to announce the appointment of Coy Gupta as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) . Gupta brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software innovation and healthcare technology development to Glytec, where he will lead the company's technology and AI strategy.

In his new role, Gupta will spearhead Glytec's AI and innovation roadmap, addressing escalating customer and market demands for easy-to-use, intelligent software solutions that improve outcomes, save money, and streamline healthcare workflows.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coy Gupta, a proven innovator, to the Glytec leadership team," said Glytec CEO, Patrick Cua. "His deep expertise in AI and enterprise software will be instrumental as we expand the impact of our solutions and continue to lead the industry in diabetes and insulin management."

Prior to joining Glytec, Gupta demonstrated exceptional leadership as Chief Analytics Officer at Threedium, Chief Information Officer at LetsGetChecked, and Chief Technology Officer at BioIQ-where he catalyzed remarkable growth, achieving four-digit revenue increases and profitability within just three years, culminating in a significant acquisition. Gupta's credentials include executive program completion and certifications from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Coy's innovative spirit is driven by desire to improve lives at its core. His mother passed after struggling with dementia, which drove him to launch an app for dementia patients and their families that was nominated into the AI X-Prize by IBM Watson Health.

"I'm joining Glytec at a pivotal moment," said Gupta. "With a foundation of over 100 patents and an FDA-approved software solution, we stand at the threshold of a revolutionary transformation. Our software and AI platform will empower hundreds of healthcare organizations to dramatically enhance patient care and clinical outcomes, ultimately improving lives through these advanced capabilities."

With new and increasing hospital and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) focus on electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) to lower costs and reduce adverse events, Glytec's software is more important than ever. The addition of Gupta to the executive team bolsters Glytec's commitment to AI, innovation, and excellence in using software to serve patients and providers alike.

Glytec's industry-leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing-improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. It's built by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home.

