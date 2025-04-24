Ultimaker Cura Now Supports 3Dconnexion Devices

MONACO, FRANCE, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3Dconnexion is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement for 3D printing professionals with the integration of 3Dconnexion device support in UltiMaker Cura . This development offers users an intuitive and immersive 3D navigation experience, enhancing precision and efficiency in 3D model slicing and preparation.3Dconnexion's innovative input devices, particularly the SpaceMouse, provide an unparalleled design experience and comfort for creating and refining 3D models. With this integration, UltiMaker Cura users can now enjoy seamless, fluid navigation throughout the slicing process, allowing for greater control over model positioning, orientation, and preparation."Integrating 3Dconnexion devices with UltiMaker Cura ensures a new level of efficiency, allowing professionals and enthusiasts alike to experience enhanced precision in their 3D printing workflow," said Robert Stadie, Product Manager at 3Dconnexion. "By enabling seamless 3D navigation in Cura, we are closing the gap between design and print preparation, creating a more intuitive and productive experience for our users."For years, 3Dconnexion has long been a trusted partner for professionals in engineering, architecture, and design, providing tools designed to optimize precision, creativity, and efficiency. Its devices are tailored to the unique needs of design professionals, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows across multiple software platforms."We are excited to bring 3Dconnexion device support to UltiMaker Cura," said Mariska Maas, Product Manager for Cura. "This integration empowers our users with precise control and an enhanced experience, ensuring they can fine-tune their models with the same level of detail and fluidity as they do during the design phase."Enhanced 3D Printing WorkflowsUltiMaker Cura, a versatile and widely used 3D printing software, allows users to prepare their models with ease and precision. The addition of 3Dconnexion device support ensures that professionals can maintain the same design precision and intuitive control during the slicing and preparation process as they would during the design phase.Key benefits of this integration include:.Precision navigation: Effortlessly pan, zoom, and rotate models, enabling smooth interactions, faster iterations, and quick error detection, eliminating the need for unnecessary keyboard shortcuts or repeated mouse clicks..Efficiency & workflow speed: Navigate with the SpaceMouse while keeping your dominant hand free for critical adjustments. This streamlines model inspection, support generation, and orientation fine-tuning, optimizing print quality and minimizing material waste..Ergonomic & customizable: Reduce wrist strain with a balanced two-handed workflow and enhance efficiency with programmable buttons for quick access to key Cura functions, such as view switching, slicing, and layer previewing, for a tailored workflow..Seamless integration across 3D software: Enjoy a consistent and intuitive experience across leading design applications, from Fusion and SolidWorks to Blender and UltiMaker Cura.This integration is available immediately, and users can start enhancing their 3D printing workflows by updating their UltiMaker Cura software and connecting their 3Dconnexion devices.For more information about UltiMaker Cura and 3Dconnexion device support, visit: .About UltiMaker CuraUltiMaker Cura is the world's most popular 3D printing slicing software, trusted by millions of users for preparing their 3D print models. Developed by UltiMaker, Cura provides advanced print settings, an intuitive interface, and seamless integration with UltiMaker printers. Supporting a wide range of third-party printers, Cura offers flexibility and precision, making it the go-to tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.About 3Dconnexion3Dconnexion designs powerful, research-based ergonomic hardware and smart, easy-to-use software that combine seamlessly to make working in the world's most popular CAD applications and 3D environments fast, comfortable and fun.From our SpaceMouse3D mice and CadMouse, to the Keyboard and Numpad, 3Dconnexion products provide a superior way for CAD professionals and 3D designers to interact with and experience the digital world.

