Broadband Nation Launches Workforce Initiative To Upgrade Florida's Communications Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Broadband Nation is a timely initiative to attract, train, and deliver the workforce needed to bring high-speed digital communications services to all Floridians

Florida residents visit BroadbandNation/Florida for training and job opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband Nation , in partnership with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and Fierce Network's parent company Questex, is spearheading a major initiative to build the skilled workforce necessary to upgrade Florida's communications infrastructure to ensure every Floridian has access to high-speed reliable internet.

"Over 20,000 trained workers in roles such as customer service, cell tower maintenance, and construction are needed."

Broadband Nation Florida web page

With the influx of government investments such as the BEAD program, there is a historic opportunity to expand high-speed internet access across the United States, ensuring that every resident has reliable, affordable connectivity by 2030. Florida has been allocated $1.16 billion in BEAD funds to help achieve this goal.

In Florida alone, approximately 170,000 locations need to be connected to broadband. Meeting this demand will require over 20,000 trained workers in roles such as fiber/coax installation, customer service, cell tower maintenance, network technology, construction, and more.

To learn more about job training and career pathways, visit BroadbandNation/Florida .

"In partnering with Florida's state and technical colleges-including Miami Dade College, the Florida Department of Education, CareerSource Florida, Local Workforce Development Boards, the REACH Office, and other public and private sector stakeholders, we are building the workforce needed to support Florida's broadband industry," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "With the 2025-2026 Focus on Fiscal Responsibility budget, Governor DeSantis will have investment more than $10 billion in workforce education-leading to economic prosperity for Florida families and communities. With a steady internet connection, we are providing Floridians with access to find their next professional opportunity, upskill for future jobs and access telemedicine resources."

Broadband Nation is working to solve this critical workforce challenge. By building awareness and providing access to career training resources and job opportunities, the initiative aims to match Florida residents with sustainable, in-demand broadband-related careers-many of which do not require a four-year degree.

"Addressing the digital divide is a project that requires full collaboration between public and private sectors," said Dave Stehlin, CEO of TIA . "Broadband Nation is helping to raise awareness about exceptional training resources, connecting talent with employers, and ultimately contributing to the goal of connecting everyone across Florida."

Broadband Nation is also collaborating with academic and technical training institutions across the state to deliver the necessary skills and certifications required for in-demand jobs like fiber splicers, Telecom network installation technicians, construction, and other roles required to build out broadband networks.

"Miami Dade College is proud to play a vital role in preparing the workforce that will power Florida's future. Through strategic partnerships and innovative training programs, we are equipping students with the skills needed to excel in high-demand broadband careers," said Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College . "This initiative underscores the essential role of educational institutions in bridging talent gaps and ensuring our communities remain connected and competitive. We are committed to working together to build a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the evolving demands of our state's growing infrastructure."

"To deliver on the mission of a completely connected Florida, we must have the skills-based workforce to deploy and maintain our communications networks and also bring awareness to the lucrative career opportunities available in the broadband industry through innovative resources like Broadband Nation, which will help ensure that we attract the workers we need to accomplish this objective," said FloridaCommerce Office of Broadband Director, Leo Garcia. "Broadband Nation will significantly raise awareness about the innovative training and employment opportunities available to our residents, enabling them to secure sustainable careers in the broadband industry without the need for a traditional four-year degree."

"There's never been a more exciting time for our industry. At Comcast, we're working every day to bring our next-generation network to more and more corners of Florida. We're passionate about making sure people all across this state can access fast and reliable internet. To do so, we'll continue to hire and train technicians. They're at the heart of everything we do," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region . "Our message for those eager to jumpstart their careers, consider broadband. Consider joining Comcast and help us build the internet of tomorrow."

"At Rapid Fiber, we're actively expanding our network to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity-and that starts with having the right people on the ground," said Kelli McKinley, Vice President of Business Operations at Rapid Fiber . "Broadband Nation is helping shine a spotlight on the rewarding careers available in our industry, and we are excitedly looking forward to welcoming a wave of skilled professionals ready to lay the groundwork for Florida's digital future."

"MasTec has been building the backbone of America's communications networks for decades, and the need for skilled talent has never been greater," said Jesus Lebena, SVP, Corporate Operations at MasTec Network Solutions . "We're excited to support efforts like Broadband Nation that are accelerating workforce readiness and connecting jobseekers to opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country."

ABOUT TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

ABOUT QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

SOURCE Broadband Nation

