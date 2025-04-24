403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Accuses DeepSeek of Illegally Sharing Korean User Data
(MENAFN) South Korea's data protection authority on Thursday accused Chinese AI service DeepSeek of transferring the personal data of Korean users to companies in China and the United States "without permission," according to the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC). The commission alleged that DeepSeek shared the data with three Chinese companies and one in the US before ceasing operations in South Korea on February 15, as reported by media sources.
The PIPC also reported that content users inputted into DeepSeek’s prompts, which generate AI responses, was shared with a Chinese company. DeepSeek, which halted its services in South Korea amid growing concerns over its data handling practices, published its privacy policy in both Chinese and English. However, the commission found that the policy lacked information on how personal data would be deleted and offered no specifics on data protection measures.
In its findings, the commission revealed that DeepSeek had transferred user data to a company named Volcano without obtaining the necessary consent. The company claimed that it used Volcano's cloud services to address security issues and enhance its user interface.
Furthermore, the PIPC noted that DeepSeek stopped transferring data to Volcano as of April 10 after being informed that the transfer of information entered by users was unnecessary.
In response, China’s Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to data privacy and security. "We have never – and will never – require companies or individuals to collect or store data through illegal means," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun. He also stated, "China consistently opposes the overstretching of national security concepts and the politicization of economic, trade, and technological issues," further noting, that Beijing "will resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises."
The PIPC also reported that content users inputted into DeepSeek’s prompts, which generate AI responses, was shared with a Chinese company. DeepSeek, which halted its services in South Korea amid growing concerns over its data handling practices, published its privacy policy in both Chinese and English. However, the commission found that the policy lacked information on how personal data would be deleted and offered no specifics on data protection measures.
In its findings, the commission revealed that DeepSeek had transferred user data to a company named Volcano without obtaining the necessary consent. The company claimed that it used Volcano's cloud services to address security issues and enhance its user interface.
Furthermore, the PIPC noted that DeepSeek stopped transferring data to Volcano as of April 10 after being informed that the transfer of information entered by users was unnecessary.
In response, China’s Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to data privacy and security. "We have never – and will never – require companies or individuals to collect or store data through illegal means," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun. He also stated, "China consistently opposes the overstretching of national security concepts and the politicization of economic, trade, and technological issues," further noting, that Beijing "will resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment