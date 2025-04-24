DV Group Rebrands Expanded Commodities Trading Operations From DV Energy To DV Commodities

Former DV Energy business expands into new markets with the incorporation of precious & base metals, and soft & agricultural commodities trading desks along with continued growth in energy

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DV Group, a global proprietary trading firm that provides a trading platform across multiple asset classes, today announced the rebrand of its DV Energy business line to DV Commodities. DV Commodities will now encompass the firm's primary energy trading business, DV Energy, alongside the division's expansion into new commodities markets – a direct result of the firm's continued success in the energy markets.

The firm also disclosed the prior launch of its new Soft & Agricultural Commodities Group, and the buildout of the Metals Group, focusing on both precious and base metals markets. These new initiatives are a natural extension into additional commodities sub-asset classes and are a fundamental part of bolstering its commodities business as DV Commodities transitions from primarily being a liquidity provider to becoming a risk allocator as well. DV Energy, which now falls under DV Commodities, has been a leading trading division within DV Group since 2013, specializing in the trading of energy commodity products including crude oil, refined products, natural gas, power, and emissions.

Sean Lambert, Global Head of DV Commodities, commented on the news , "Our expansion into the trade of precious and base metals, soft and agricultural commodities are a direct result of the success our group has experienced executing our strategies in key energy markets. With over a decade of expertise, we're confident in our continued growth. DV Commodities will leverage the platform we've developed to deliver value across new sub-asset classes in the commodities sector. These new desks reaffirm our commitment to innovation, growth, and maximizing returns, further showcasing our ability to bring greater value across the entire commodities trading landscape."

The growth of DV Energy into this new commodities division has been occurring over the course of 2024, with headcount growing to over 120 division members since January of last year. Following over a decade of success, DV Commodities is also actively expanding its energy coverage to further focus on European gas & power markets. The growing European-based desks will be focusing on both spot and forward natural gas and power markets, capitalizing on the growing trend.

Bartlomiej Redas, Head of Trading at DV Commodities, added, "We are excited to continue expanding our established liquidity provision desks in the energy space while further growing our fundamental and systematic platforms. These initiatives not only enhance our risk diversification but also give our existing desks a competitive edge. Furthermore, we take great pride in our proprietary operational and technology platform, developed over the past five years, which enables us to seamlessly onboard new trading desks and capitalize on emerging opportunities ."

About DV Commodities

DV Commodities is a division within DV Group that specializes in trading commodities markets, including crude oil, refined products, natural gas, power, emissions, metals, softs, and agriculture. DV Commodities risk management, world-class technology, and talented traders have enabled it to become one of the world's largest liquidity providers and risk allocators in the energy and commodities spaces. DV Commodities currently has over 35 desks, with traders and staff located in London, New York, Chicago Houston, and Dubai. DV Commodities is committed to delivering a robust trading platform and operational infrastructure that allows traders to focus on idea generation and implementation.

