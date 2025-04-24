403
India Urges its Citizens to Return from Pakistan
(MENAFN) India on Thursday urged its nationals residing in Pakistan to come back home “at the earliest.”
This announcement followed India's unilateral decision to put on hold a long-standing agreement with Pakistan regarding the sharing of river resources, known as the Indus Waters Treaty.
Additionally, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Pakistan, as outlined in an official communication.
The ministry further declared a halt to the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.
This step adds to a previous suspension of visas that were issued to Pakistani citizens under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) arrangement.
These developments from New Delhi are a direct response to a recent deadly assault in the region of Indian-administered Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 tourists.
In response, Pakistan has implemented its own countermeasures.
These include cutting off all trade activities, shutting down border crossings, and denying access to its airspace.
