Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Three lives, Injures Others in Philippines
(MENAFN) A tragic multi-vehicle accident in Metro Manila has claimed three lives and injured ten others, authorities reported on Thursday.
According to police, the incident unfolded late Wednesday night in Marikina City when a trailer truck veered off course while driving uphill, striking a passenger jeepney and triggering a series of additional collisions.
The crash involved a trailer truck, two jeepneys, two cars, and an SUV.
The local disaster response team confirmed that the driver of the jeepney, along with two other individuals, died at the scene.
The truck driver has been taken into custody as police continue their investigation into the deadly accident.
