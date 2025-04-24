Casefox Introduces New AI Document Generation Feature For Law Firms

CaseFox Added New AI Document Generation Feature

CaseFox

CaseFox's new AI feature helps lawyers generate legal documents in minutes, cutting drafting time by up to 70%.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CaseFox , the trusted name in legal technology since 2011, has announced the launch of its latest feature: AI Document Generation. This tool brings the power of AI and automation into legal document creation. CaseFox is helping law firms and solo practitioners draft accurate documents faster.Previously, legal professionals spent an average of 10 hours per week manually drafting and formatting standard legal documents like client agreements, engagement letters, and NDAs.AI-powered document generation, that time is slashed by as much as 70%, allowing lawyers and in-house teams to generate complete drafts in mere minutes. This eliminates the repetitive and time-consuming process of creating standard legal documents from scratch.Lawyers didn't go to the office to copy and paste clauses all day,” said Manish Gupta, COO at CaseFox, Inc. Legal drafting is fundamental, yet it can be time-consuming for even the most seasoned attorneys, said the COO.With AI Legal Document Generation , we're giving legal professionals the tools to work smarter, so they can focus more on legal matters and clients.This new AI document feature helps lawyers & law firms in generating legal documents within seconds:- Client agreements- Engagement letters- Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)- Fee agreements and moreUsers can enter prompts or use pre-filled fields, and the AI generates a full draft in seconds, ready for review, edit, and download.Key Highlights of CaseFox's AI Document Generation- Smart Drafts: Generate contracts, letterheads, or legal document templates with brief prompts in seconds.- Clause Intelligence: Automatically includes your frequently used clauses and firm details in your documents.- Edit & Finalize: Download document, make quick edits, and send documents to clients, stakeholders, or others.- Secure & Confidential: The feature is built on CaseFox's secure infrastructure, which ensures the protection of your client data.AvailabilityThe AI Document Generation feature is now live within the legal software and is available to all CaseFox users.. Current users can explore the feature from their dashboard, while new users can sign up for a free trial at .About CaseFox Inc.CaseFox Inc. is redefining legal tech with solutions that help legal professionals stay focused on what truly matters: practicing law. Our products, CaseFox and MatterSuite , are built to simplify complex legal operations, improve efficiency, and support firms of all sizes.CaseFoxThe go-to legal billing and time-tracking software trusted by law firms worldwide. From invoicing to trust accounting, it ensures lawyers spend less time on admin work and more time on their cases.

Simran Sinha

CaseFox,Inc.

+1 610-234-7155

...

CaseFox Legal Software: The Best AI-Powered Solution for Law Firms

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.