Prime Minister Meets Chinese Government's Special Envoy On Middle East Issue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue HE Zhai Jun, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's continued efforts, as part of its joint mediation, to end the war on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need for concerted regional and international efforts to ensure unhindered and sustainable access to humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

