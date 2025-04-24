Enhancing Document Comparison: Logicaldoc's Integration With Litera

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC 9.1 integrates Litera Compare: a qualitative leap in document comparison

CARPI, MODENA, ITALY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LogicalDOC, a leader in document management, announces the integration of Litera Compare into version 9.1 of its software. This new feature represents a significant advancement in document comparison and control capabilities, providing users with advanced tools to track changes with precision and ease.Litera Compare is a document comparison solution widely adopted by legal professionals, used by the majority of Am Law 100 law firms. Its integration into LogicalDOC allows users to:.Compare two documents of the same format or different versions of the same file..View differences introduced between versions or between separate files..Use LogicalDOC's internal comparator or the third-party Litera comparator for detailed comparisons..Download output documents that highlight changes for preservation or further review.Version 9.1 also introduces the ability for users to configure the number of versions to compare directly from the interface. Whether your database contains thousands of document versions or just a few, you can now easily select and display only the versions you need.LogicalDOC provides a configurable comparison system, enabling users to:.Set up different comparison technologies based on their specific needs..Compare metadata between different versions of documents..Access more detailed configurations through the Admin Guide .This flexibility ensures that organizations can tailor the document comparison process to their unique workflows and requirementsThis integration reinforces LogicalDOC's commitment to providing advanced document management solutions, improving efficiency and collaboration across multiple industries.By integrating with Litera Compare, LogicalDOC reaffirms its commitment to providing users with powerful tools to manage and compare documents effectively, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in document workflows.LogicalDOC features a modular system that allows the integration of various comparators, enabling you to easily extend the software's capabilities according to your company's specific needs.LogicalDOC is a robust document management system designed to help organizations streamline their document handling processes. With features like version control, workflow automation, and now advanced document comparison through Litera integration, LogicalDOC continues to enhance productivity and collaboration across various industries.For more information on LogicalDOC's features and offerings, visit their official website

Luca Spinardi

LOGICALDOC Srl

+39 059 597 0906

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.