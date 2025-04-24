403
Milan Stunts Inter in Derby della Madonnina
(MENAFN) The first leg of the Derby della Madonnina ended in a 3-0 victory for Milan, with former Real Madrid forward Jovic playing a pivotal role. Milan now holds a significant advantage in the tie.
Jovic put Milan ahead with a header just before halftime, then doubled the lead early in the second half, flicking in a close-range goal from a corner.
After struggling to score earlier this season, Jovic has now netted four goals in his last five matches. Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan also made a key save to deny Inter’s Stefan de Vrij, preserving their lead.
Tijjani Reijnders sealed the win with a third goal late in the game, keeping Milan's trophy aspirations alive despite their struggles in Serie A, where they sit in ninth and are out of the Champions League.
The result also dashed Inter's hopes of a treble, though they remain top of Serie A and are still in the Champions League semi-finals.
In the other semi-final, Bologna leads Empoli 3-0, with the second leg scheduled for Thursday.
