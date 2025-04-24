403
AFC/M23 Rebel Group Agrees to Truce with DR Congo
(MENAFN) The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel faction that includes the M23 group, has agreed to pursue a ceasefire with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following recent negotiations facilitated by Qatar in Doha, as stated in a joint declaration released on Wednesday.
This decision was made in the spirit of mutual respect and a shared determination to resolve the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo through non-violent means, according to the statement.
The document mentioned that “after frank and constructive discussions,” representatives from both the government and AFC/M23 “agreed to work towards concluding a truce that would contribute to the effectiveness of the ceasefire.”
The statement further explained that both parties, by mutual consent, reaffirmed their commitment to immediately halting hostilities, creating an opportunity for productive dialogue aimed at restoring lasting peace in both Congo and the wider region.
The M23, which has been central to the conflict in eastern Congo, has escalated its military campaign since December, seizing control of the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.
In March, both the Congolese army and the rebels agreed to observe a ceasefire called for by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame during talks mediated by the Emir of Qatar on March 18 in Doha.
