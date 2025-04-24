403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Accuses U.S. of Exploiting COVID Origins Probe for Political Gains
(MENAFN) Chinese health officials on Wednesday once again criticized the United States for "politicizing" the investigation into the origins of COVID-19, accusing it of using the issue to tarnish Beijing's reputation, according to state media reports.
A representative from China’s National Health Commission condemned the U.S. for turning a scientific matter into a political one, as reported by media sources.
The criticism comes after the White House launched a new website last week, which asserts that the COVID-19 outbreak stemmed from a lab leak in China.
The remarks also follow a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry, which reiterated its firm opposition to the US’s political influence over the virus origin investigation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed the issue, emphasizing that the virus origin inquiry is a serious scientific endeavor. He further stated that China has been an active participant in global, science-based investigations with a commitment to transparency and openness.
Guo called on the U.S. to “stop politicizing and weaponizing origins-tracing at once, stop scapegoating others, and stop playing deaf to the questions concerning its role in the pandemic.”
A representative from China’s National Health Commission condemned the U.S. for turning a scientific matter into a political one, as reported by media sources.
The criticism comes after the White House launched a new website last week, which asserts that the COVID-19 outbreak stemmed from a lab leak in China.
The remarks also follow a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry, which reiterated its firm opposition to the US’s political influence over the virus origin investigation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed the issue, emphasizing that the virus origin inquiry is a serious scientific endeavor. He further stated that China has been an active participant in global, science-based investigations with a commitment to transparency and openness.
Guo called on the U.S. to “stop politicizing and weaponizing origins-tracing at once, stop scapegoating others, and stop playing deaf to the questions concerning its role in the pandemic.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment