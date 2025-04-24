403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UEFA President Envisions Historic EURO 2032 Final Between Turkey, Italy
(MENAFN) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Wednesday highlighted the strategic significance of UEFA’s new Istanbul office in preparations for what he hopes will be “the best European Championship ever” in 2032, co-hosted by Turkey and Italy.
Speaking at a gala dinner at Istanbul's iconic Ciragan Palace on Wednesday, ahead of the office's formal opening, Ceferin commended Turkey rich football tradition, infrastructure, and expertise in hosting major sporting events.
“Very honestly speaking, coming to Türkiye and coming to Istanbul is always a super pleasant experience for me,” Ceferin stated. “With all its history, and as the only city in the world that connects two continents, Istanbul always feels like home.”
He explained that the office, created in partnership with the Turkish Football Federation, signals UEFA’s commitment to strengthening relations with Turkey and ensuring the success of EURO 2032.
“We want to share our experience, and that’s why we decided to open an office here together with the Turkish Football Federation,” Ceferin stated. “Because we want to have the best European Championship ever in 2032 in Türkiye and Italy. We want to work together, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s opening.”
Ceferin also expressed a wish for a memorable final between the two host nations. “I am looking forward to EURO 2032. I wish for a final between Türkiye and Italy,” he noted.
Speaking at a gala dinner at Istanbul's iconic Ciragan Palace on Wednesday, ahead of the office's formal opening, Ceferin commended Turkey rich football tradition, infrastructure, and expertise in hosting major sporting events.
“Very honestly speaking, coming to Türkiye and coming to Istanbul is always a super pleasant experience for me,” Ceferin stated. “With all its history, and as the only city in the world that connects two continents, Istanbul always feels like home.”
He explained that the office, created in partnership with the Turkish Football Federation, signals UEFA’s commitment to strengthening relations with Turkey and ensuring the success of EURO 2032.
“We want to share our experience, and that’s why we decided to open an office here together with the Turkish Football Federation,” Ceferin stated. “Because we want to have the best European Championship ever in 2032 in Türkiye and Italy. We want to work together, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s opening.”
Ceferin also expressed a wish for a memorable final between the two host nations. “I am looking forward to EURO 2032. I wish for a final between Türkiye and Italy,” he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment