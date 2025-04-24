Polyetheramine Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Tariff Impact On Global Supply Chain Patterns - Tariff-Adjusted Market Forecasts By Region And Segment

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetheramine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Polyetheramine was valued at US$1.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Polyetheramine market.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Polyetheramine Market?

The growth in the polyetheramine market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for high-performance materials in various sectors. The expansion of the construction and infrastructure industries is a significant driver, as polyetheramines are essential for producing durable coatings, adhesives, and sealants used in building and maintenance.

Technological advancements in composite materials and the growing use of polyetheramines in the automotive and aerospace sectors are also boosting demand, as these industries seek materials that offer superior mechanical properties and environmental resistance. The rising focus on sustainability and the development of bio-based polyetheramines are further propelling market growth, supported by regulatory pressures and consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

Additionally, the continuous research and development efforts to create innovative polyetheramine formulations with enhanced properties contribute to market expansion. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the polyetheramine market, underscoring its essential role in advancing material science and industrial applications.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Polyetheramine market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:



Application (Epoxy Coatings, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, Fuel Additives) Type (Diamine, Monoamine, Triamine)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diamine segment, which is expected to reach US$935.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The Monoamine segment is also set to grow at 7.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $286.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $461.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Polyetheramine Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:


