Awsaj Academy Concludes Its First MUN Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Awsaj Academy, part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), concluded its first Model United Nations (MUN) conference, held over two days at the academy's campus under the theme:“Building Inclusive and Sustainable Communities: Empowering Education for All.”

Executive Director of Special Schools and Inclusive Education at QF, Mark David Hughes said,“This conference is a powerful platform that engages students in key global issues, especially those linked to the UN's goals. It gives them a voice in shaping the dialogue around the future of our communities.

“Bringing together students and schools in one space reflects QF's strong commitment to supporting youth and fostering meaningful dialogue. It helps raise their awareness and empowers them to take on future leadership roles.”

Hughes also noted that Education City is an ideal venue for such conferences, combining academic, research, and community elements, and said:“It is not only a hub for advanced learning, but also a space for intercultural dialogue and knowledge exchange.”

“The conference focused on developing teamwork skills among youth and instilling in them a sense of their role as future changemakers. I hope the students left the conference feeling inspired and motivated to continue engaging in this kind of collaboration and dialogue.

Over six weeks, students built real communication skills and formed friendships across cultures, broadening their perspectives and enhancing their ability to engage with others.”

“At the heart of this experience are connection, dialogue, shared thinking, and the exchange of ideas, key pillars in preparing a conscious generation capable of leading and making a difference.”

Sabah Al-Humaidi, a 15-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al Khor, part of QF's PUE, said“I joined this conference to improve my public speaking skills and share my views in meaningful discussions with students from diverse backgrounds..”

Tayba Fathi, a 17-year-old student from Al-Risala Secondary School for Girls, said:“Through this experience, I became more aware of global issues and learned to express my views confidently while respecting others' perspectives. Conferences like this not only build our dialogue skills but also shape our character and open us up to new ideas and cultures.”

Another student from Al-Risala Secondary School for Girls, Sida Osama, a 18-year-old, said,“The conference gave me the chance to discuss important issues with students from different schools. We exchanged ideas and perspectives, which helped me see things from new angles.”