Trump Insists China Must Act for Any Reduction in Tariffs
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that any potential reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods will depend on China’s behavior, as trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain intense.
When asked during a meeting at the Oval Office about the possibility of lowering tariffs, Trump answered, "Well, that depends on them."
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt echoed this stance in an interview earlier in the day, emphasizing, "There will be no unilateral reduction in tariffs against China...China needs to make a deal with the United States of America."
Trump also reiterated his long-standing criticisms of China's trade practices. "We have a situation where we have a very, very great place called the United States of America, and it's been ripped off for years and years," he remarked.
He warned that without a deal, the US would set its own tariff rate, which could be announced in the coming weeks. "Over the next two, three weeks, we'll be setting the number, and we're going to pick (a rate), could be for China too.” Trump explained. "If we don't make a deal, which is possible, we're going to just set the price."
The president added that countries wishing to do business in the U.S. will need to decide whether to trade under those terms.
Trump had earlier promised to negotiate a "fair deal with China," criticizing how the relationship " got out of control" under past administrations.
These remarks come as the trade war escalates. Recently, Trump raised “reciprocal tariffs” on Chinese imports from 84% to 125%, in addition to a 20% fentanyl-related tariff. The total effective tariff rate now stands at 145% for most goods.
Some Chinese products face even steeper rates due to Section 301 tariffs aimed at addressing unfair trade practices. For example, certain electric vehicles face a total tariff of up to 245%.
In response, China has imposed tariffs as high as 125% on U.S. products and restricted the export of rare earth minerals crucial for advanced technology sectors.
