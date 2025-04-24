403
Santiago’s Electric Bus Fleet Reduces Emissions, Noise Pollution
(MENAFN) Santiago's public transportation system contributes just 3.3% of the city's total transportation-related carbon dioxide emissions, thanks in large part to its fleet of over 2,500 electric buses, according to Chilean officials on Tuesday.
Transport and Telecommunications Minister Juan Carlos Munoz highlighted the significant environmental impact of these buses, noting that between 2018 and 2023, the shift to electric buses saved more than 60 million liters of diesel and substantially decreased air pollution—comparable to removing emissions from 2,900 wood-burning stoves.
Additionally, the electric buses have reduced noise pollution along key routes like Alameda Avenue by up to 44%. The government plans to expand the fleet by adding 1,800 more electric buses by the end of the year, bringing the total to over 4,400—about 68% of the city’s bus fleet.
Despite these gains, private cars and motorcycles still contribute to around 90% of Santiago's transport-related emissions, according to a new report on electromobility in the city.
Paola Tapia, head of Santiago's Metropolitan Public Transport Directorate, emphasized the long-term commitment to electromobility, which has now spanned three administrations. "Electromobility is here to stay," Tapia stated.
