Kelun-Biotech To Present Results Of Six Clinical Studies At 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

CHENGDU, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (6990) announced that it will present results from six Kelun-led clinical studies at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held in Chicago from May 30 to June 3. Results include data from its TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) , anti-PD-L1 mAb tagitanlimab , and RET inhibitor KL590586 (A400/EP0031). The abstracts for these studies will be published on the ASCO's official website on May 22, 2025, local time.

Detailed information on the studies selected for ASCO 2025 are as follows:

Title: Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in patients (pts) with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Results from the randomized OptiTROP-Lung03 study.

Presentation Type: Oral

Abstract Number: 8507

Session Date and Time: 6/1/2025 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Title: Tagitanlimab versus placebo in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (R/M NPC): Results from a randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study.

Presentation Type: Oral

Abstract Number: 6004

Session Date and Time: 5/31/2025 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Title: Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) as first-line treatment for unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (a/m TNBC): Initial results from the Phase II OptiTROP-Breast05 study.

Presentation Type: Rapid oral

Abstract Number: 1019

Session Date and Time: 5/30/2025 2:45 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Title: Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in combination with tagitanlimab (anti-PD-L1) in first-line (1L) advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Non-squamous cohort from the phase II OptiTROP-Lung01 study.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 8529

Session Date and Time: 5/31/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Title: Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in patients (pts) with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic (LA/M) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring uncommon EGFR mutations: Preliminary results from a phase 2 study.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 8615

Session Date and Time: 5/31/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Title: Results from a phase I study of KL590586 in patients with advanced RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 6098

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

About Sac-TMT

Sac-TMT, a core product of the Company, is a novel human TROP2 ADC in which the Company has proprietary intellectual property rights, targeting advanced solid tumors such as Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer (BC), gastric cancer (GC), gynecological tumors, among others. Sac-TMT is developed with a novel linker to conjugate the payload, a belotecan-derivative topoisomerase I inhibitor with a drug-to-antibody-ratio (DAR) of 7.4. Sac-TMT specifically recognizes TROP2 on the surface of tumor cells by recombinant anti-TROP2 humanized monoclonal antibodies, which is then endocytosed by tumor cells and releases KL610023 intracellularly. KL610023, as a topoisomerase I inhibitor, induces DNA damage to tumor cells, which in turn leads to cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis. In addition, it also releases KL610023 in the tumor microenvironment. Given that KL610023 is membrane permeable, it can enable a bystander effect, or in other words kill adjacent tumor cells.

In May 2022, the Company licensed the exclusive rights to MSD (the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) to develop, use, manufacture and commercialize sac-TMT in all territories outside of Greater China (includes Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

To date, two indications for sac-TMT have been approved and marketed in China for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who have received at least two prior systemic therapies (at least one of them for advanced or metastatic setting) and EGFR mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC following progression on EGFR-TKI therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. Sac-TMT became the first domestic ADC with global intellectual property rights to be fully approved for marketing. It is also the world's first TROP2 ADC to be approved for marketing in a lung cancer indication. In addition, the NDA application for sac-TMT for the treatment of adult patients with EGFR-mutant locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who progressed after treatment with EGFR-TKI therapy was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), and was included in the priority review and approval process. As of today, Kelun-Biotech has initiated 8 registrational clinical studies in China. MSD has initiated 12 ongoing Phase 3 global clinical studies of sac-TMT as a monotherapy or with pembrolizumab or other agents for several types of cancer. These studies are sponsored and led by MSD.

About Tagitanlimab

Tagitanlimab is the first PD-L1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) globally to receive authorization for the first-line treatment of NPC. Previously, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the marketing in China of tagitanlimab used in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of patients with R/M NPC and monotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC who have failed after prior 2L+ chemotherapy, respectively.

About KL590586 ( A400/EP0031)

A400, a novel next-generation selective RET inhibitor for NSCLC, MTC and other solid tumors with a high prevalence of RET alterations. We are currently conducting pivotal clinical study for both 1L and 2L+ advanced RET+ NSCLC as well as a phase 1b/2 clinical study for RET+ MTC and solid tumor in China.

In March 2021, we granted Ellipses Pharma, a U.K.-based international oncology drug development company, an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize this agent outside Greater China and certain Asian countries under the code EP0031.

In March 2024, it was announced that EP0031/A400 was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of RET-fusion positive NSCLC. In April 2024, EP0031/A400 was cleared by the FDA to progress into Phase 2 clinical development and is now open in the US, UK, EU and UAE.

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. The company focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, the Company has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 3 projects have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage, and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. The company has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC platforms, OptiDCTM, and has 1 ADC project approved for marketing, 1 ADC project in NDA stage, and multiple ADC or novel ADC projects in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit .

