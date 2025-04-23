Scientists Develop High-Yield Chicken In Pakistan
The new breed, named Uni-Gold, was developed by researchers at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). It is designed to thrive in Pakistan's rural environments and endure extreme temperatures, particularly intense heat.
One of Uni-Gold's most distinctive features is its ability to produce three times more eggs than a traditional desi hen, despite requiring significantly less feed. This makes it an attractive option for small-scale farmers seeking efficiency and sustainability.
According to UAF experts, the breed could be a game-changer for rural poultry farming, helping to meet both egg and meat demands in underserved areas.
The university has announced plans to distribute the breed nationwide, aiming to boost local egg production and strengthen rural economies.
The low-maintenance nature of Uni-Gold also presents a viable opportunity for rural women to generate income, as it requires minimal resources and care.
