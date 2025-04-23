Eufy Unveils The Prosecure System, Merging The Smart Home Brand's First NVR-Poe Hardware With Fully Integrated On-Device Local AI Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellevue, Washington, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the upcoming availability of the ProSecure System, the brand's first NVR-PoE security solution powered by integrated large AI model technology known as the "Private Local AI Agent." The advanced on-device AI technology creates an instant response to movement and activity on the user's property."The ProSecure System is the latest example of our commitment to bringing the very best security equipment and services to our customers locally, rather than depending solely on cloud-based services. Our local AI solution helps optimize data control and there are no fees for users storing and accessing their video," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. "Eufy is setting the new standard for the most powerful combination of proactive AI emergency response and 24/7 home and property surveillance."

Vehicle Behavior Analysis

The ProSecure system utilizes the Private Local AI agent to detect, analyze and respond to suspicious activity happening near the user's car or truck. Flagged behavior includes an intruder shining a flashlight inside a car in search of valuables left on the car seat, or a stranger pulling on a door handle to determine whether the vehicle is unlocked.

Once the ProSecure system detects those types of suspicious actions, an automatic alert is sent to police to catch suspects before they can get away.

Porch Pirate Protection

The advanced AI integrated into the ProSecure system also provides proactive protection from porch pirates targeting deliveries to users' homes.

The ProSecure system can quickly scan clothes, behavior and posture to separate the friendly courier dropping off a package from a porch pirate seeking to steal that same package. Once the suspected thief has picked up the delivery, an instant alert is sent to police to stop the theft as quickly as possible.

Industry-first Tri-Cam NVR-PoE Cameras with 24/7 Recording Capabilities



Tri-Cam Bullet/PTZ camera





Bullet cam - 4K resolution

PTZ cam - 2.5K resolution



360° pan and tilt flexibility to eliminate blind spots



8x digital Zoom (5x digital + 3x optical) with full clarity up to 65.6 feet (20 meters) away



Seamless live cross-camera tracking to capture movement on multiple eufy cameras at the same time



Network Video Recorder (NVR) includes 2 TB onboard memory -- expandable up to 16 TB



24/7 NVR recording for up to 16 channels at a time



AI-ISP Color Night Vision



No monthly subscription fees to store or access video

Expandable accessories including long-range video transmission up to 1.25 miles (2.01 km)

Pricing and Availability

The eufy Tri-Cam and NVR hardware (four cameras and one NVR) with the live cross camera tracking feature is currently available for pre-order on eufy.com for $1,299.

Full retail availability and timing of the NVR hardware will be announced at a later date.

The advanced Private Local AI Agent capabilities will launch later this year to further enhance the power and accuracy of the NVR-PoE hardware.

More information on the eufy ProSecure system is available at .

About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at

