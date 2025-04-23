Stripes Deepens Its Commitment To Women's Sexual Health With New Strategic Medical Advisor Appointments

Renowned Experts Dr. Somi Javaid and Dr. Cindy Meston Join Stripes to Champion Science-Backed Solutions for Menopause and Vaginal Health

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripes Beauty , the pro-aging wellness brand founded by Naomi Watts, is proud to announce the expansion of its Strategic Advisory Board with the addition of two leading voices in women's health: Dr. Cindy Meston, Ph.D., and Dr. Somi Javaid, MD, FACOG. This appointment, timed to Vagina Appreciation Day, further reinforces the brand's long-standing commitment to science-backed menopause care and sexual wellness. Menopause and sexual health remain chronically underrepresented in medical research and product innovation, with up to 90% of women experiencing vaginal dryness during menopause – yet many feel too embarrassed to talk about it or seek help. Stripes is assembling a powerhouse team of experts to help shift the narrative, ensuring women receive the resources, attention, and solutions they deserve – starting with a day dedicated to celebrating their most sensitive areas.

Dr. Cindy Meston , a Professor of Clinical Psychology and the Director of the Sexual Psychophysiology Laboratory at the University of Texas at Austin, is one of the foremost researchers in women's sexual health, with decades of groundbreaking research on the physiological and psychological dimensions of female sexual function. Joining her is Dr. Somi Javaid , a board-certified OB/GYN and founder of HerMD, who is a leader in menopause care and sexual health advocacy, committed to delivering cutting-edge, compassionate care. Together, they will guide Stripes' approach to evidence-based product innovation, clinical research, and educational resources that support women physically, emotionally, and sexually.

"Women deserve solutions that are rooted in science and designed for their evolving health needs," said Dr. Cindy Meston. "Stripes is leading the charge in bridging the knowledge gap around menopause, and I'm excited to partner with Stripes in shaping the future of menopause wellness, boosting women's sexual pleasure, and ensuring that millions of women have access to the support they need during this stage."

"Menopause is one of the most transformative health transitions in a woman's life, yet it remains largely underserved," added Dr. Somi Javaid. "Stripes is helping close that gap through science-backed solutions and more open conversations around vaginal and sexual health; something we need more of every day, not just on Vagina Appreciation Day."

For Stripes Beauty Founder and Chief Creative Officer Naomi Watts, the expansion of the brand's expert advisory team is a natural evolution of its mission. "Stripes has always supported women through every stage of menopause with honesty, expertise, and innovative solutions. Bringing Dr. Meston and Dr. Javaid on board reinforces our commitment to science-backed care, ensuring women have access to the knowledge and resources they need to feel their best – physically, emotionally, and sexually. Vaginal health and sexual wellness are essential parts of that equation, and it's time we talk about them more openly and support women more intentionally."

"At Stripes, science is at the root of everything we do – from product innovation to how we show up in culture," adds Cara Kamenev, Stripes Beauty Global Brand President. "Expanding our Expert Advisory Board with two of the most respected voices in women's sexual health allows us to deepen our investment in vaginal wellness and evidence-based solutions, a strategic step forward in delivering on our promise to support women with the care they deserve."

By bringing together top medical and sexual wellness experts, Stripes is making a bold statement in the menopause space: women's sexual health deserves attention, innovation, and open dialogue.

To learn more about Stripes Beauty and its commitment to menopause care, visit or connect with the brand on Instagram or TikTok .

About Stripes Beauty

Stripes Beauty is a pro-aging beauty and wellness lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit stripesbeauty and follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram.

SOURCE Stripes Beauty

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED