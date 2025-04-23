Clearml And Carahsoft Expand Partnership To Bring Additional AI Infrastructure Management Capabilities To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure Multi-Tenancy, Granular Billing, Dynamic GPU Slicing and Advanced Resource Management Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearML , the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the availability of additional AI infrastructure offerings as part of the companies' partnership. Government agencies can leverage AI in their missions and utilize ClearML's new GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering, which enables organizations to provide direct GPU access to internal and external users with comprehensive monitoring tools and minimal configuration. It is part of ClearML's Infrastructure Control Plane , which provides agencies with the ability to manage, orchestrate and schedule graphics processing unit (GPU) compute resources, regardless of whether the agencies are air-gapped, on-premise, in the cloud or hybrid.

As the company's Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft delivers ClearML's innovative AI Infrastructure platform to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We're excited to offer our GPU-as-a-Service capabilities as part of our Infrastructure Control Plane to the Public Sector through Carahsoft,” said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearML.“We're bridging the gap between AI builders and IT teams with an end-to-end infrastructure platform that is vertically integrated throughout the entire AI tech stack. With ClearML, AI infrastructure and IT leaders can maximize the value of their existing hardware investments by enabling additional services such as secure multi-tenancy, closely managing resource utilization and ensuring high-cost computing clusters are fully optimized.”

ClearML gives organizations the power to streamline and optimize compute infrastructure and enable additional services to meet the growing demands of AI and HPC workloads. Examples include:



Secure Multi-Tenancy : Simplifies the management of on-demand compute for multiple tenants across shared clusters with precise control over allocating resources and managing quotas and priorities.

Dynamic Fractional GPUs : Help workloads run efficiently with right-sized containers, allowing the AI infrastructure team to easily enable more productivity at no additional cost.

Granular Resource Allocation Management and Policies: Support hierarchies, priorities and quotas, ensuring compute resources are not sitting idle or underutilized.

Single-click Access to Compute: Automatically enables secure compute access without additional provisioning or manual intervention.

Governance: Activity and access to AI workflows is visible, auditable and designed for easy governance and operational oversight. Real-time Usage Reporting and Billing : Dashboards track compute and data consumption, enabling accurate internal billing and chargebacks.

ClearML's Infrastructure Control Plane is an important layer of the company's AI Infrastructure platform, which supports all phases of AI production. The solution is silicon-agnostic, cloud-agnostic, vendor-agnostic and completely modular.

“ClearML's platform offers Government agencies the ability to centralize management of compute resources, cutting down idle time and costs while streamlining processes,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“The company's solutions give agencies the ability to meet the increasing needs for more GPU power. We look forward to working with ClearML and our reseller partners to bring this AI platform and its capabilities to the Public Sector.”

ClearML's platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or ... . Explore ClearML's solutions here .

About ClearML

As the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 customers to manage GPU clusters and optimize utilization, streamline AI/ML workflows and deploy GenAI models effortlessly. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, Public Sector agencies and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company's website at .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

