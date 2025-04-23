BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA AWARDS $300,000 TO OAKLAND NONPROFIT GROUPS TO ADVANCE YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH, WELLNESS

Community investments support Stand for What's Right Award winners – 10 local organizations improving the well-being of Californians

OAKLAND, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced the winners of the health plan's Stand for What's Right Awards, recognizing 10 nonprofit organizations for their dedication to improving youth mental health and wellness.

Blue Shield is also awarding $300,000 in total contributions to the 10 winners to help further their support for Oakland's youth. The recognition is in collaboration with Oakland Thrives , a nonprofit organization that brings together community leaders and policy makers to improve the well-being of Oakland's children, families, and communities.

"The youth mental health crisis demands action, and local organizations are stepping up to meet the challenge," said Antoinette Mayer, vice president of Corporate Citizenship at Blue Shield of California. "Blue Shield is proud to support nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact, especially in our company's hometown of Oakland."

Local officials and community leaders will celebrate the winners at Oakland Thrives Leadership Council and Youth Ventures Joint Powers Authority public meeting on May 9. The award recipients are:



Art Esteem : Empowers individuals to be self-aware and inspired through art, creativity, and education, helping them make positive choices to break the cycle of violence for themselves and their communities.

Asian Heath Services : Provides health, social, and advocacy services for all with a focus on whole-patient health.

La Clinica de La Raza : Offers mental wellness and behavioral supports to youth, especially Spanish speakers.

La Familia : Delivers high-quality mental health and community support to underserved multicultural communities.

Lincoln Families : Supports mental health and wellness in early childhood and for families.

Native American Health Center : Provides comprehensive and culturally competent health and wellness services.

Oakland Thrives : Brings people and organizations together to improve the well-being of Oakland's children, families and communities.

Roots Community Health Center : Provides medical and behavioral health care, including youth mental health.

Trybe Inc .: Strengthens East Oakland families by holistically focusing on youth and families. Youth Alive : Helps individuals break the cycle of violence and heal trauma while empowering future leaders.

Blue Shield of California has long been an advocate and supporter of youth mental health. The nonprofit health plan's nationally recognized BlueSky youth mental health initiative celebrated its 5-year anniversary in 2024. The initiative seeks to support best-in-class nonprofit organizations and programs that promote emotional well-being for young people across California, particularly youth in marginalized communities. To date, BlueSky has supported over 20,000 youth and educators with programs for therapy, training and youth advocacy.

"These awards reflect Blue Shield's commitment to 'standing for what's right' to improve the health and well-being of all Californians," said Dr. Melanie Moore, CEO of Oakland Thrives. "Blue Shield goes beyond the traditional definition of health care to address the root causes of health inequity and support meaningful social change. In line with our vision of making Oakland's children, families and communities the healthiest in the nation, Oakland Thrives is proud to stand with Blue Shield in this commitment."

Oakland Thrives and Blue Shield will host a webinar on April 30 to highlight how youth mental health resources continue to grow and be enhanced in the Oakland area.

