Eufy Launches Omni E28, The World's First Robotic Vacuum System With Portable Deep Cleaner

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy , the leading smart home appliances brand by Anker Innovations, is announcing availability of its most powerful deep-cleaning robot to date: the eufy Omni E28 available now on Amazon and eufy.com. With 20,000 Pa turbo suction and equipped with eufy's upgraded HydroJetTM self-cleaning mopping system, the E28 provides a deep clean to carpets and hard floors like never before. Thanks to eufy's innovative FlexiOneTM design, the E28 debuts the world's first robot vacuum and mop system equipped with a detachable portable deep cleaner, perfect for tackling messes on carpets, stairs and sofas. The E28 empowers households with an all-in-one cleaning solution that deep cleans with unmatched versatility.



HydroJetTM Self-Cleaning Mop System : With built-in double scraper cleaning mechanisms, eufy's HydroJetTM mop rollers self-clean 360 times per minute by scraping away dirty water from the floor surfaces. Additionally, the industry's highest force of pressure for a mopping system includes 15N of downwards pressure to deep clean hard floors.

E28's Portable Deep Cleaner : With eufy's patented FlexiOneTM technology, the E28's base station water tank can be detached to use as a portable deep cleaner for powerful targeted stain removal on furniture, stairs, carpets and more.

Advanced Turbo Suction Power : Engineered to provide powerful suction for effective debris removal on various surfaces, the E28 offers a massive 20,000 Pa turbo suction power. Tangle-Free Maintenance : eufy is introducing their retractable DuoSpiralTM Brushes that prevent hair entanglement and reduce maintenance frequency. Plus, eufy has integrated the CornerRover ArmTM into the design, which automatically extends to sweep in dust and debris wedged in hard-to-reach corners.

In addition, eufy has recently unveiled its other powerful new model, the eufy Omni E25 , currently available for pre-sale at . The E25 integrates all the same powerful technology as the E28, including the self-cleaning HydroJetTM mopping system, powerful 20,000 Pa suction and CornerRover ArmTM, but designed without the portable deep cleaner.



Pricing & Availability

The eufy Omni E28 is now available for purchase at and Amazon for $999.99. The E25 is currently available for pre-sale with full retail availability currently scheduled for June with an MSRP of $899.99. Customers who buy during the pre-sale period will receive $150 off the Omni E25. For more information and high-res images, please contact ....



About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, eufyMake, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at

About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at

