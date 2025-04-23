Logicgate Enhances Leading Cyber, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platform With Automated Control Gap Analysis Feature

The latest Risk CloudTM feature eliminates manual spreadsheets, exposes control vulnerabilities, and accelerates remediation, protecting businesses from compliance gaps.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the modern, enterprise-grade provider of cyber, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced the addition of the Automated Control Gap Analysis feature to the company's Risk Cloud platform. The feature underscores LogicGate's commitment to helping customers do more with less, eliminating cumbersome manual processes in favor of automated capabilities that drive greater efficiencies. Now organizations can conduct an Automated Control Gap Analysis to easily identify coverage gaps and cross-map their security capabilities across different frameworks, leveraging the power of automation to streamline and enhance compliance workflows.

The Automated Control Gap Analysis feature automatically identifies overlaps between regulatory and compliance requirements, allowing organizations to generate a gap analysis report with just a few clicks, rather than spending hours manually constructing and reviewing data spreadsheets. The feature enables organizations to spend less time configuring reports to identify commonalities and differences between frameworks, eliminating redundancy and making it easy to share information. These capabilities make it simple for organizations to quickly identify where control coverage falls short of requirements, as well as to initiate and monitor the remediation process. By facilitating the gathering and sharing of requirements across digital environments, LogicGate helps customers achieve greater efficiencies through automation.

"With the number of compliance frameworks growing by the day, relying on manual processes can grind your business to a halt," said Matt Kunkel, co-founder and CEO of LogicGate. "We're continuously enhancing the Risk Cloud platform to help our customers leverage automation to simplify the process of not just gathering regulatory and compliance data, but sharing and reusing it more effectively. Now, creating a comprehensive gap analysis report takes just seconds, allowing cybersecurity and compliance teams to focus on more engaging and impactful tasks. In today's compliance landscape, manual processes represent one of the most common pain points for organizations – and implementing automation is the most effective way to relieve it."

Taking a centralized approach to risk and compliance, The Automated Control Gap Analysis feature leverages data within existing Risk Cloud applications to provide users with a highly automated process for managing their regulatory and compliance needs. Complementary automated features and solutions offered within Risk Cloud include:



Cyber Risk Management Solution . The Cyber Risk Management solution enables users to identify top risks, as well as document and track the mitigation process. This helps drive strategic, risk-aware decision-making using both qualitative and quantitative insights gathered automatically within the Risk Cloud platform.

Data Privacy Solution . Customers can automate the process of data subject and consumer rights requests, maintaining workflows for timely and consistent responses. Organizations can use the Data Privacy Solution to ensure compliance with data privacy-focused frameworks and standards. Record Linking Recommendations . Powered by LogicGate's Spark AI, customers can automatically identify mappings between their internal control set and the Secure Control Framework (SCF) to instantly unlock additional mappings across all 31 security and privacy frameworks covered by the Risk Cloud platform.

Together, these capabilities allow customers to adopt a more holistic approach to compliance, leveraging LogicGate's unmatched commitment to automation to gather, analyze, and report data from throughout the organization.

By further enhancing Risk Cloud's automation capabilities, LogicGate is helping customers effectively future-proof their approach to GRC. As governments grapple with AI and other advanced technologies, new regulations and compliance frameworks are emerging at an accelerating rate. The Automated Control Gap Analysis feature provides effortless insight into an organization's security and compliance posture, giving GRC professionals the information they need to achieve and maintain compliance with relevant frameworks, even as businesses scale, needs change, and requirements evolve.

To learn more about the Automated Control Gap Analysis feature and other solutions available as part of LogicGate's Risk Cloud platform, click here . LogicGate will also be attending RSACTM 2025 Conference from April 28 - May 1, where attendees can learn more about Automated Control Gap Analysis and other LogicGate solutions.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about LogicGate's solutions by visiting or LinkedIn .

