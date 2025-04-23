Koan Health Announces The Upcoming Release Of The Financial Impact Module To Help Acos Predict And Improve Performance

New module will provide ACOs with ongoing visibility into financial performance for MSSP programs, enabling smarter HCC gap closure strategies and more accurate risk adjustment.

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health , a leader in healthcare analytics, announced the upcoming release of its Financial Impact Module , a powerful new capability in its DatalystTM platform . This new module will enable Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to more accurately calculate and optimize their performance against the CMS benchmarks, directly addressing a critical gap in financial visibility for Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) participants.

"ACOs deserve a clearer picture-sooner-of how they're performing," said DT Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Koan Health. "With our upcoming Financial Impact Module, organizations will finally be able to prioritize HCC gap closures based on real financial impact, budget resources more effectively, and stay on track toward their shared savings goals."

Key Benefits of the Financial Impact Module:



Performance Tracking: Gain visibility into projected year-end financial outcomes and track MSSP performance against CMS benchmarks, enabling proactive adjustments to strategies and operations.

HCC Gap Prioritization: Estimate the potential financial impact of closing each HCC coding gap, focusing resources where they'll deliver the greatest return.

Cost Trend Analysis: Analyze spending data to uncover trends and identify opportunities for cost improvement, allowing ACOs to isolate and address critical cost drivers. Strategic Budgeting: Align recapture initiatives and cost optimization efforts with financial targets using actionable, patient-level data.

Koan Health's upcoming module delivers ongoing visibility into the financial trajectory of MSSP programs, transforming risk score management from a reactive task into a proactive strategy.

The Financial Impact Module is expected to become generally available in the coming months as part of a broader expansion of Koan Health's DatalystTM platform.

For more information about the Financial Impact Module, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a leading provider of population health analytics solutions, empowering healthcare providers and health systems with Datalyst, a platform built for success in value-based care. With 30+ years of healthcare data expertise, Koan Health delivers clean, accurate data analytics and trusted insights to optimize patient care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Koan Health

