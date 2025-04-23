THE N2 COMPANY EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FROM ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE AND FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

MENAFN - PR Newswire) N2's flagship media brand, Stroll, was recently named to Entrepreneur's 2025 list of, featured in the Spring edition of its Startups magazine. This list spotlights franchise opportunities offering a strong return on investment without the high cost of entry. To further break down the barrier of entry so common for franchises, N2 has waived all franchise fees for candidates seeking to launch an N2 business in 2025.

The N2 Company has already received more than 30,000 applications for its franchise opportunity since the start of 2025.

In addition, N2 has been recognized in three categories by Franchise Business Review in 2025 based on direct and anonymous feedback from its franchisees:



Top Franchises for Franchisee Satisfaction



Top Franchises for Women

Top Low-Cost Franchises

"These awards reflect The N2 Company's vision to be a people-first company that strengthens communities nationwide, offering flexible and lucrative business ownership opportunities," said Bethany Mascena Tracy, N2's National Director of Franchise Recruitment.

According to Mascena Tracy, the award-winning franchisor has already received more than 30,000 applications since the start of 2025. This level of interest underscores the franchising model's ability to offer entrepreneurs a structured path to business ownership with the support and resources of an established brand.

To learn more about The N2 Company's franchise brands and current ownership opportunities, visit .

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800 custom publications – and more opening every week. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.

