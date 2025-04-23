UAE Protective Coatings Report 2025: Market Shares, Prices, And Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covering consumption by volume and value, the report analyzes water-based, solvent-based, and powder technologies across key end-use sectors like civil engineering, industrial, power generation, and offshore applications. It provides market shares by company, price breakdowns, and historical trends from 2011. Key data includes anti-corrosive, intumescent, and protective layer types, with segmentation by chemistry, application system, and functional layers.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Protective Coatings Report, 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in the United Arab Emirates and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2024 as the base year and forecasts to 2029.

The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Protective Coatings



Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2029)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2023 and 2024)

Market shares by company in volume (2023 and 2024)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Functional Layers (E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, Topcoat) Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2023 and 2024)

Key Topics Covered:

1. UAE Coatings Background

1.1 UAE - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

2. Foreword - Protective Coatings

3. UAE - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

4. UAE Protective Coatings Product Section

4.1 UAE - Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

4.3. Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.3.4 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.3.5 Detailed Prices: Powder

4.3.6 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.7 Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.7 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.8 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.9 Powder: Historical and Forecasts

4.10 On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

4.11 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.12 Market Shares: Protective Coatings

4.13 Distribution: Protective Coatings

For more information about this report visit

