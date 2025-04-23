Etherio Wins Platinum And Gold At 2025 Hermes Creative Awards For Excellence In Advertising

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio has been recognized at the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards with two honors: a Platinum and a Gold award. These accolades underscore the agency's continued commitment to delivering impactful, design-forward solutions across print media and advertising.The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world. It honors the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media. Winners range from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.Etherio received the following awards:.Platinum Winner: Direct Mail Piece and Event Signage.Gold Winner: Print Media - Advertisement“These recognitions are a testament to the talent and tenacity of our creative team,” said Jena Dunham, Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services at Etherio.“We are intentional about blending strategic thinking with bold creative execution-and these awards reflect our ability to bring that vision to life for our clients.”With an eye on the future, Etherio continues to raise the bar for strategy-driven creative in its client work. To see how Etherio brings strategy and creativity together to move brands forward, visit etherio.ABOUT ETHERIOEtherio is a premier provider of strategic meeting management, site selection services, and association management, delivering high-impact solutions across the industry. For 18 consecutive years, MeetingsNet has included Etherio on its prestigious CMI 25 list, which honors the largest and most influential corporate, full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.ABOUT THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARDSHermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

