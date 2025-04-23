403
European Powers Condemn Israel Over Gaza Aid Blockade
(MENAFN) France, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a sharp rebuke to Israel on Wednesday, denouncing its continued blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza and urging the prompt restoration of full aid access, alongside renewed efforts toward a ceasefire.
"Israel has now fully blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza for over fifty days," the countries' foreign ministers declared in a joint statement, cautioning that the humanitarian impact on Palestinians could be devastating.
"Essential supplies are either no longer available or quickly running out. Palestinian civilians - including one million children – face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death. This must end."
The ministers highlighted that during the ceasefire period that began in January and lasted almost two months, the UN and international aid groups were able to distribute supplies extensively—something now described as "intolerable" under current conditions.
They also criticized statements from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as well as proposed plans for Israel to maintain a long-term military or political presence in Gaza post-conflict.
"Minister Katz’s recent comments politicizing humanitarian aid and Israeli plans to remain in Gaza after the war are unacceptable - they harm prospects for peace. Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change. Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid."
Reaffirming the impartial nature of humanitarian assistance, the statement underscored that support must be delivered to civilians in need, independent of the evolving political or military landscape.
