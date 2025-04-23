Mega Matrix Inc. Released Six New Short Dramas On Flextv (April 14-18), Where Love, Lies, And Legacy Unfold

Quick Look: New Releases

April 14 - Fake Husband, Real Sparks

Charles, a wealthy heir plotting revenge, is mistaken for a popular bartender and enters a bizarre "sugar daddy" contract with Jennie. As their relationship deepens, secrets unravel - all tied to a deeper power struggle within the elite.

April 15 - I Am The Real Heiress

After the adopted daughter Lisa climbs to the top through arson and betrayal, the real heiress Vivian returns with a new face and a plan for revenge. The drama challenges conventional notions of blood ties and class hypocrisy.

April 16 - Pregnant With My Rival CEO's Baby

Vivian, a career-driven woman battling infertility, parts ways with her toxic ex - only to end up pregnant by her fiercest business rival, Leo. With complex power dynamics and emotional stakes, the show delves into female agency over fertility and ambition.

April 17 - Small, Smart & Slightly Evil

Victoria, a humble lunch vendor, finds herself rescued by CEO Wyatt and catapulted into high society. With his support, she takes on her enemies and builds a life of both love and success.

April 18 - Double Drama Drop:

Spoiled by My Vampire Uncle

Damon, a vampire, has secretly protected Nancy, his fallen comrade's daughter, for a decade. On her engagement day, he exposes a hidden betrayal - but walks away due to his forbidden identity. A fantasy-laced tale confronting racial bias and identity.

. Stars Align for You

A parallel retelling of Victoria and Wyatt's story, blending personal growth with high-stakes family business drama, offering a nuanced lens on female empowerment.

Entertainment Meets Real-World Reflections

Beyond gripping plot twists, this week's releases subtly reflect pressing societal themes:



Fake Husband, Real Sparks probes class mobility and personal identity.

I Am The Real Heiress questions the true nature of kinship and privilege.

Pregnant With My Rival CEO's Baby tackles female autonomy over reproduction and career. Spoiled by My Vampire Uncle uses fantasy to challenge prejudice and explore cross-boundary love.

With compelling narratives and emotional depth, FlexTV continues to deliver both entertainment and social reflection - sparking conversations alongside storytelling.

Available in 15 languages including English, Japanese, and Korean, FlexTV reaches viewers in over 100 countries and regions. As it continues to innovate and diversify its content offerings, FlexTV remains committed to providing a premium viewing experience for audiences around the world. For more captivating series, visit .

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: .

