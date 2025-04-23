Oris Unveils The Sparkling New Aquis Date Diamonds 36.50 Mm Collection

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 23th April 2025: Oris introduces four radiant new versions of the Aquis Date 36.50 mm, now adorned with the brilliance of lab-grown, conflict-free diamonds. First launched last year, the Aquis Date 36.50 mm reimagines the brand's iconic everyday toolwatch as a refined, jewel-like timepiece, blending elegance with performance. These latest editions add a hint of glamour, enhancing the collection's distinctive character.

The collection retains all the features that define the Aquis Date: a Swiss-made automatic movement, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a lumed lollipop seconds hand, and a corrosion-resistant stainless steel case. Each piece offers the option of a matching stainless steel bracelet or a rubber strap, and delivers water resistance to 30 bar (300 metres), making it as reliable in daily life as it is elegant in appearance.

Two dazzling diamond-set executions are now available, both featuring lab-grown brilliant-cut diamonds, a choice that reflects Oris's continued commitment to sustainable watchmaking practices.







The black dial version presents 11 indices, each set with three diamonds, offering a refined and understated elegance.

The mother-of-pearl edition makes a bolder statement, with 44 diamonds set into the bezel, radiating brilliance and embodying the vibrant spirit of the Aquis collection.

By blending responsible luxury with technical excellence, the Aquis Date Diamonds 36.50 mm redefines what a modern, glamorous toolwatch can be. Now more than ever, brilliance and conscience go hand in hand.