Young UK Journalists Learn Towards Activist Roles, Away From Objectivity New Survey

MENAFN - The Conversation) The role of journalists has been changing for some time now . Due to the rise of social media, journalists no longer hold the monopoly on informing the public and holding the powerful to account . Nor do they keep their role as exclusive gatekeepers for news . And many readers find that algorithms do a better job of selecting news than human editors.

For a new report on the state of the journalism profession in the UK in the 2020s, my colleagues and I asked journalists what they think their role in society should be today. Facing a world of rising authoritarianism, war in Europe and catastrophic climate change, a younger generation of UK journalists increasingly believe they should occupy a more activist role in society.

We asked a representative sample of 1,130 UK journalists how important a selection of 24 roles were to them. These included informer roles such as“being a detached observer”, to advocating roles such as“promote peace and tolerance” and audience-oriented roles such as“provide entertainment and relaxation”. We measured their answers on a scale from“not at all important” to“extremely important”.

These questions were part of a wider survey my colleagues Neil Thurman , Sina Thäsler-Kordonouri and I conducted at the end of 2023. Our survey is the UK leg of the third wave of the Worlds of Journalism Study , a global project researching the state of journalism across 75 countries.

The survey follows a similar one conducted eight years earlier . Comparing journalists' answers to both allows us to understand how their professional attitudes have changed.

Then and now, the roles journalists hold to be most important are those considered to be the traditional purpose of journalism: being a detached observer (linked to objectivity ), providing analysis of current affairs, and – the classic watchdog role – monitoring and scrutinising those in power. More than half of our respondents thought that these roles were“extremely” or“very important”.

However, we found a notable shift in which roles journalists emphasise over others. While they still consider their traditional roles to be essential, many appear to be leaning more towards activist roles, and away from roles linked to objectivity.

In 2015, 77% of respondents thought that“being a detached observer” was“extremely” or“very important”. In 2023, it was 69%. Tellingly, there is also a generational shift. While 74% of respondents over 40 rate their role as detached observers as very or extremely important, just 60% of those under 40 do.

The activist role

UK journalists' interest in the more activist watchdog role has risen between 2015 and 2023. It should be noted that the question was asked slightly differently in 2015. Then, 48% found it very or extremely important to monitor and scrutinise political leaders, and 59% thought the same about business. In 2023, 65% considered monitoring and scrutinising those in power very or extremely important.

In general, we found that as younger journalists are turning away from roles that can be considered more neutral, such as“providing analysis of current affairs”, they are becoming more interested in more activist roles.

Roles such as“speaking on behalf of the marginalised” and“shining a light on society's problems” are both more important for journalists under 40 than for older journalists.

We also found that the role of“educating the audience” was significant – 88% of respondents said it was important. This role can sometimes be considered more activist, as it may involve conveying cultural or moral values in addition to information. Along with younger journalists, we found those who produce for podcasts and for radio are significantly more interested in this role than other journalists.

Young journalists were more likely to embrace activist roles. Silatip/Shutterstock

We also observed that roles which support active participation in democracy, such as“provide information people need to form political opinions”, are more favoured by journalists working for local and regional media than by their colleagues at national outlets.

Those working for internet native media reported being less interested in these roles than those in legacy media (newspaper, TV or radio). Additionally, journalists' interest in commercially driven roles like“providing the kind of news that attracts the largest audience”, has decreased.

Responding to pressure

Recent political and social upheavals have raised confronting questions about journalists' role in society.

In the aftermath of Brexit, journalists were accused of failing their democratic role . So-called mainstream media have been criticised by alternative media for supposedly reinforcing the establishment's agenda. And journalists' traditionally most treasured value – objectivity – has been questioned in the face of the war in Ukraine , social movements such as Black Lives Matter and existential threats like climate change . It's no wonder that many journalists themselves are perturbed by what is happening to their profession.

Our survey points to a notable shift in journalists' professional attitudes. UK journalists, especially the younger generation, seem to respond more to the pressures that challenge their traditional roles. Meanwhile, local news outlets and legacy media emerge as the most determined advocates for journalism's democratic role.

The dispute about the contested value of journalistic objectivity has become a bellwether for journalists' changing professional culture . Our survey shows that, while still important for UK journalists, it is indeed eroding.