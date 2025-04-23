Dubai Unveils Key Bridge To Alleviate Traffic Congestion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A newly inaugurated three-lane bridge in Dubai has significantly reduced travel time between Sheikh Rashid Road and Infinity Bridge, cutting the journey from 12 minutes to just four. This development is part of Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity and easing traffic flow across the city.

The bridge spans approximately 1,210 metres and is designed to accommodate up to 4,800 vehicles per hour. It links Sheikh Rashid Road, at its intersection with Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, to Al Mina Street, facilitating smoother transit towards the Infinity Bridge. This addition is expected to benefit key residential and commercial areas, including Al Hudaiba, Al Raffa, Al Jafiliya, Al Mankhool, Al Kifaf, and Al Karama.

The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project encompasses a total length of 13 kilometres, covering Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street. The project includes the construction of multiple bridges and the development of road infrastructure to improve traffic conditions in the area. Upon completion, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030, significantly enhancing the efficiency of the city's transportation network.

