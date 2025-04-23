403
Terror attack targeting tourists in India’s Kashmir kills at least 26
(MENAFN) At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region, after gunmen opened fire at close range on a group of individuals, according to Indian police sources cited by local media. The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the assault.
Reports indicate the attackers asked victims for their religious affiliation after checking their ID cards before shooting them. Four gunmen were involved in the attack, and several injured individuals have been hospitalized.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia, condemned the attack and vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. “Their evil agenda will never succeed,” he stated on social media platform X. Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this sentiment, saying those responsible would not be spared. Government sources indicated that Modi would cut short his trip and return to India.
Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected leader, described the incident as “an abomination,” offering condolences to the victims' families and denouncing the attackers as “inhuman.”
The massacre occurred in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Kashmir, during a peak travel season. The area is famous for its natural beauty and draws thousands of visitors annually.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences, calling the attack a “brutal crime” and stressing the need to bring the attackers to justice. He reaffirmed Russia’s support for India in the fight against terrorism.
The Kashmir region has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, with both countries laying claim to the territory since gaining independence in 1947. India frequently accuses Pakistan of backing terrorism across the border, including in Kashmir. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar recently reiterated at the UN that Pakistan’s strategy of cross-border militancy “will never succeed” and warned of serious consequences for such actions.
