Erdogan Calls for Stronger European Response to Regional Matters
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a private conversation with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where they exchanged views on both international and regional developments.
According to a statement issued by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey values constructive dialogue with the Council of Europe.
He highlighted the country's ongoing commitment to cooperating with both the Council and various human rights frameworks.
The Turkish leader voiced his alarm over the increasing prevalence of racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia across the European continent.
He underlined the importance of the Council of Europe being more attentive and proactive in addressing these growing challenges.
Erdogan also criticized the continued massacres in Gazaperpetrated by Israel, stating that European nations should take a more forceful stance against these actions by standing up for international law and human rights.
The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, who serves as Erdogan’s senior adviser.
