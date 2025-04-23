403
China Prepares Pakistani Astronauts for Space Station Mission
(MENAFN) China will choose and prepare two astronauts from Pakistan for upcoming space missions, with one of them expected to join a future crewed flight to the Chinese space station as a payload specialist, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed on Wednesday.
During a press briefing in Jiuquan, located in northwestern China, CMSA spokesperson Lin Xiqiang said the chosen astronaut will carry out scientific tasks planned by Pakistan, alongside standard crew duties while aboard the station.
According to Lin, the astronaut selection process began after both countries signed a cooperation agreement in late February. The selection consists of three stages: an initial screening in Pakistan, followed by two additional evaluation phases in China.
Lin also mentioned that China is currently in talks with several other countries about including foreign astronauts in its future space station missions.
