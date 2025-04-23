Valuerays® Announces Expanded Line Of Infrared Heated Computer Mice To Support Cold-Hand Relief And Ergonomic Workspaces
New Design ValueRays® Heated Mouse Pro
ValueRays® Heated Mouse Quiet Click
ValueRays® Heated Mouse Flat Surface - Sleek Design
Infrared heats the object not the air around it penetrating deeply into tissue relaxing stiff muscles and overworked hands.Once you experience a heated mouse, you'll never go back to a cold one” - Anna Miller, founder of ValueRays SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ValueRays®, a California-based developer of infrared heated computer accessories, has expanded its product line to include six distinct models of heated USB mice. Designed to promote hand comfort and reduce the effects of cold work environments, these mice use infrared technology to provide a low-voltage warming solution compatible with most computer systems.
Since its founding in 2008, ValueRays has focused on offering alternatives for individuals working in cold conditions or experiencing hand discomfort caused by poor circulation, arthritis, or Raynaud's symptoms. The updated product line reflects ongoing demand for ergonomic and wellness-focused desktop accessories.
Available Models Include:
ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced – Ergonomic flagship model, designated as Amazon's Choice
Fingertip Buttons Model – Enhanced precision with extended finger control
Heated Mouse Quiet Click – Designed for low-noise environments
Heated Mouse Flat Surface – Low-profile design for minimal desk setups
Pro USB-C Model – USB-C compatible for newer devices
Heated Mouse Pro – Standard USB version for classic setups
Each mouse connects via USB or USB-C and begins warming within minutes. All models feature infrared carbon fiber heating technology and are engineered for use in professional, home office, or educational settings.
Availability
The full product lineup is available through , which links directly to ValueRays' Amazon listings. Products may include a limited-time promotional discount and are fulfilled through Amazon with Prime shipping.
About ValueRays®
Established in 2008, ValueRays® develops infrared heated computer accessories focused on comfort and ergonomic support. Product offerings include heated mice, mouse hand warmers, keyboard pads, and additional infrared-based desktop tools. The company serves customers in North America and internationally through e-commerce platforms.
Anna Miller
Storming Startups!
+1 760-298-1327
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment