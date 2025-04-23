Pulwama 2.0: Former J&K DGP Calls For Israel-Style Response To Crush Pak-Backed Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Amid national mourning and outrage over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam, former Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K, SP Vaid, on Wednesday issued a scathing statement, likening the massacre to 'Pulwama 2.0' and calling for a decisive, Israel-style response to crush Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Speaking out after 16 people, including tourists, a Navy officer and an Intelligence officer, were gunned down in a brutal ambush in the Baisaran Valley, SP Vaid claimed the attack was premeditated and orchestrated with direct Pakistani involvement.

Speaking to IANS, he said,“This is a very tragic incident, the way the attackers asked the victims about their religion before targeting and killing them. This is like a Pulwama 2.0 moment for our country. I believe this is not a coincidence. Just two days ago, the Pakistan Army Chief made a provocative statement, and now this attack has taken place. This was clearly a directed operation.”

He further alleged a connection between the attack and the recent visit of a Hamas leader to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling it a“well-researched and premeditated attack.”

“Our response should be like Israel's. Pakistan must remember this forever. The backbone of the Pakistani Army must be broken,” he asserted.

Calling for unity and a fierce national response, Vaid added,“We must crush the spine of Pakistan's terrorist army. Let them first prove their faith, whether they are true Muslims or 'kafirs'. Raise your voices against them. This moment demands a strong response from India.”

He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already on the ground, leading the crisis.

“The Home Minister is already on the ground since yesterday, assessing the situation. He will soon give directives to all agencies. I believe India is prepared,” Vaid stated.

In response to the attack, security has been significantly heightened across sensitive areas in J&K. Barbed wire barricades have been erected, and strict vehicle checks are being carried out, particularly at Sarjeevan near Uri Nala in Baramulla.

Additional forces have been deployed in vulnerable zones to prevent any further incidents.

Meanwhile, in a show of collective mourning and protest, several organisations in Udhampur district have called for a complete bandh, demanding justice for the victims.