Ukraine's MFA Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Support For Russia In War

The relevant statement by Ukraine's MFA was posted on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 22, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Ma Shengkun was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis stressed that the involvement of Chinese citizens in hostilities against Ukraine, as well as the contribution of Chinese companies to the production of military equipment in Russia, are matters of serious concern and contradict the spirit of partnership between Ukraine and China," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian special services provided evidence of these claims to the Chinese side.

"In this regard, Yevhen Perebyinis urged the Chinese side to take measures to stop any support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which Beijing has repeatedly claimed it does not provide,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

During the meeting, Perebyinis emphasized that Ukraine values its strategic partnership with China and expressed hope that China would avoid actions that could harm their bilateral relations in the future.

As reported by Ukrinform, during an April 7 briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had received intelligence indicating that China was supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

However, on April 18, Beijing denied providing lethal weapons to any party involved in the war in Ukraine, following Zelensky's statements.