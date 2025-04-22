Islamic Action Front Suspends Members Named In State Security Indictment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Islamic Action Front Party has notified the Political Parties Registry at the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of its decision to suspend the membership of three individuals named in an indictment issued by the State Security Court's Public Prosecution.

According to an IEC statement issued on Tuesday, the case involves a group facing serious charges, including the offense of manufacturing weapons with the intent to use them unlawfully, and committing acts that could disrupt public order and endanger public safety.

The party's decision followed an official inquiry from the commission, which had reviewed the indictment and identified three individuals, Khader Abdulaziz Abed Youssef, Mohammad Saleh Ali Khalil, and Ahmad Suleiman Ayash Barakat, as registered members of the Islamic Action Front.

In response, the IEC contacted the party to verify their membership status and requested details on any internal measures taken in accordance with the party's bylaws and regulations.