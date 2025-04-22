Investornewsbreaks Biovaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (FRA: 5LB), Spayvac-For-Wildlife Inc. Expand License Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BioVaxys (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB:BVAXF) (FRA: 5LB) and SpayVac-for-Wildlife announced an expansion of the fields of use in the current license agreement to include commercial aquaculture and the farm-raised fish market. With this expansion, SpayVac's markets now include its no-booster fertility-control vaccines for aquaculture and overabundant feral/wild/invasive and select production and companion animals, which significantly increases its global revenue potential.

“This presents a substantial addressable market for SpayVac's contraceptive vaccines, which are being developed as an alternative to triploidy-a form of genetic manipulation commonly used in aquaculture to induce sterility,” said SpayVac-for-Wildlife CEO Thomas D'Orazio.“With only a single dose required, SpayVac's immunocontraceptive approach offers producers a scalable and cost-effective solution for reproductive control in farmed fish, opening the door to meaningful vaccine sales across the global aquaculture sector.”

To view the full press release, visit

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on its DPX(TM) immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix(C)“neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated and unique mechanism of action, the DPX(TM) platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (“MVP-S”), based on the DPX(TM) platform, in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced relapsed-refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX(TM)+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX(TM)-RSV for respiratory syncytial virus, and DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, as well as several viral vaccines. BioVaxys has licensed its patented liposome-based delivery platform to Zoetis Inc. and SpayVac-for-Wildlife Inc. for selected animal health applications.

