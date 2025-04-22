403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/JPY Forex Signal Today 22/04: Reversal In Sight? (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying this pair on a daily close above 143, with a stop at 141.90 and a target of 148. This is a potential swing trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment