Geothermal House Arrives At SF Climate Week To Highlight The Expansive Potential Of Next-Gen Geothermal Energy--Including To Securely Power Data Centers

Geothermal House gathers top experts in a unique, immersive experience to showcase how abundant, affordable geothermal can meet the world's growing electricity demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project InnerSpace, an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to eliminating the major barriers to scaled development of geothermal energy, will host Geothermal House, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will explore how the geothermal energy revolution underway now can help the world meet its energy goals.

Geothermal House is a vibrant, geothermal-themed event series that combines art and science to educate participants about geothermal energy. Attendees can take a journey to the center of the earth in an immersive virtual reality experience, explore geothermal resources around the world with Project InnerSpace's GeoMap TM, and visit our geothermal startup showcase, spotlighting the industry's top innovators and entrepreneurs.

A full day of onstage programming will include deep dives from industry leaders, including for example, an educational geothermal 101 lunch and learn, a session aimed at demystifying geothermal powered data centers, an exploration of the role of venture capital in helping geothermal scale, and a look at the role geothermal may play in US energy priorities over the next four years.

When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Where: The Foundry, 1425 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Register and view the full event schedule here.

Project InnerSpace is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on expanding the use of geothermal energy globally. We are a team of scientists working to combine the voices of visionaries, entrepreneurs, and disruptors with the breakthrough expertise of geologists, drilling experts, and well engineers to build a future where geothermal powers the world with abundant and affordable energy. For more information, visit ProjectInnerSpace or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Project InnerSpace

