Transitioning To An All-Electric Fleet By 2040: EXP Selected By Poweron To Support The TTC Electrification Program

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has been selected by PowerON Energy Solutions as an engineering services provider on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) electrification program.

The TTC electrification program will electrify eight TTC bus garages over the next 15 years to reach a zero-emissions fleet by 2040. With over 2,000 buses comprising its fleet, TTC has the largest fleet of public transit vehicles in Canada and this project will set a new standard for sustainable urban transportation.

PowerON will be responsible for the electrification of eight bus garages. This includes designing, building, operating and maintaining all electrical infrastructure from the substation's grid connection to the eBus charging pantographs, a device on the roof of the bus that connects to an overhead charging system. EXP is responsible for supplying engineering services, designs, equipment specifications, material details, testing and commissioning procedures for the feasibility study and conceptual design stages. EXP will support PowerON's comprehensive approach to covering the entire lifecycle of these systems, ensuring efficient power delivery for TTC's electric bus fleet.

“Our team is proud to work on a project that builds the foundation for a more sustainable public transportation system in Toronto. Alongside PowerON, we're excited about the challenges and opportunities this electrification project presents for our team and the City of Toronto,” said Vice President - Buildings Svetan Veliov, P. Eng.

EXP is proud to work alongside cities to achieve their sustainability goals through efficient and reimagined transportation infrastructure.

Learn more about Transit at EXP.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world's built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP's predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice.

Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit .

About PowerON Energy Solutions

PowerON, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, is Canada's electrification leader with resources and expertise to provide charging infrastructure and energy management for all types of fleets. PowerON minimizes the risks associated with the electrification of fleets by taking on the construction and operation of charging infrastructure, greatly simplifying the process while allowing clients to focus on core operations.

For more information, visit .

Media contact:

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

Vice President, Communications | EXP

...

Jason Niu

Marketing & Communications Manager | PowerON

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.