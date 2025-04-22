Mobile Health Named Best-In-Class Vendor For Driving Up To 12X Engagement In Employer Health Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, the leading Digital Health, Wellbeing, and Rewards platform, today announced that its personalized, tech-enabled outreach strategies are delivering breakthrough results for employers across multiple industries. In one notable case within the banking and finance sector, Mobile Health had 79% engagement of the total population and accounted for 57% of the enrollments in an employer's Diabetes Management Program - significantly eclipsing the 4% enrollment generated by the vendor's direct outreach efforts.

"It's challenging for employees to keep track of the names, services, and benefits offered by their employer from various vendor point solutions," said Steve Parker, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Mobile Health . "Since Mobile Health already has a trusted relationship with the employee, they're far more likely to respond to our personalized and targeted communications. The result is a 10x–12x increase in engagement with cost-saving programs that employers want their teams to embrace. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

Trusted Employee Connections Yield Higher Engagement

Mobile Health's platform integrates seamlessly with employers' broad array of health solutions - ranging from diabetes management to mental health services - while maintaining a user-friendly interface that empowers employees to access relevant resources under one roof. By centralizing these diverse offerings, Mobile Health addresses a critical challenge in the market: employees often don't recognize or engage with standalone vendor names.

Personalized, Data-Driven Outreach

By leveraging existing relationships and sophisticated data insights, Mobile Health delivers:



Timely notifications that align with each employee's health goals and plan eligibility.

Customized messaging that speaks directly to individual circumstances-boosting enrollment rates and sustained participation. Simple, unified access to the resources employees need most, from chronic care management to lifestyle rewards.

A Competitive Advantage for Employers

With engagement levels soaring to 10x–12x industry norms, Mobile Health's approach helps organizations:



Optimize healthcare investments by driving usage of key health programs that improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Enhance employee satisfaction through a seamless, one-stop experience. Differentiate themselves in a competitive labor market by offering a cohesive, high-value health and wellbeing ecosystem.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a premier Digital Health, Wellbeing, and Rewards platform dedicated to simplifying and maximizing the employee benefits experience. By integrating comprehensive healthcare solutions, personalized outreach, and actionable data, Mobile Health empowers organizations to build happier, healthier, and more productive teams - leading to substantial ROI and a stronger workplace culture.

For more information, please visit .

