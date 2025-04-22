403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
eSIM Adoption Soars: 20 Million Airalo Users Cut SIM Card CO₂ Emissions by 46%
(MENAFN- Atteline) Airalo’s ongoing growth and its rising number of users depict a market pull to digital-first connectivity solutions that benefit travellers and the planet
Dubai, UAE – 22 April 2025: Airalo, the world’s leading eSIM provider, achieved a major milestone by surpassing 20 million users globally, just one year after it crossed the 10 million user mark. The announcement comes as the global travel and tourism industry prepares to converge in Dubai for the Arabian Travel Market 2025, reinforcing the redefining role of eSIMs for easy travel in an increasingly digitally connected world.
As travel trends continue to shift, demand for flexible and paperless connectivity solutions is at an all-time high. According to Business Research Insights, the global eSIM market is projected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2024 to reach $12.08 billion by the end of 2025. Furthermore, Kaleido Intelligence reports that active eSIM activations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will reach a staggering 135 million in 2028 when compared to just five million in 2023.
Airalo is contributing to this upward growth by supplying its future-forward eSIMs to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, while also catalyzing a market-wide shift toward more sustainability-centric behaviour. Market data from Simon Kucher shows that 43% of people are willing to pay a premium for eco-conscious accommodation and 35% for greener flights, trends that align with the lower carbon footprint of eSIMs compared to traditional roaming.
The traditional SIM card industry relies on a plastic-heavy and high-emission supply chain that produces billions of single-use SIM cards annually, which is equivalent to 20,000 tons of plastic waste. Moreover, a single eSIM emits 46% less CO₂ throughout its product lifecycle compared to a single traditional SIM card.
Airalo’s swift growth, since its inception in 2019, illustrates sustainability as a growing priority for travellers. By eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, Airalo's eSIM technology is reducing the telecom industry's carbon footprint at scale, offering a more efficient and eco-friendly way to stay connected, and aligning with regional environmental objectives like UAE Net Zero 2050, the Saudi Green Initiative, and Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, among other mandates.
“Reaching 20 million users is more than a business milestone—it’s a clear signal that the world is ready for a more sustainable way to stay connected,” said Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Airalo. “Every eSIM activation represents less plastic waste, fewer carbon emissions, and a step toward a greener planet."
As the demand for sustainable travel and efficient connectivity continues to grow, Airalo remains at the forefront of this evolution, offering a practical, digital-first solution that aligns with the future of global mobility. The fast-growing eSIM provider registered 20% growth across the MENA region in the last year alone.
Airalo will be exhibiting at ATM Dubai from April 28 to May 1, at stand TTC114. To learn more about using eSIMs for travel while reducing environmental impact, visit
Dubai, UAE – 22 April 2025: Airalo, the world’s leading eSIM provider, achieved a major milestone by surpassing 20 million users globally, just one year after it crossed the 10 million user mark. The announcement comes as the global travel and tourism industry prepares to converge in Dubai for the Arabian Travel Market 2025, reinforcing the redefining role of eSIMs for easy travel in an increasingly digitally connected world.
As travel trends continue to shift, demand for flexible and paperless connectivity solutions is at an all-time high. According to Business Research Insights, the global eSIM market is projected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2024 to reach $12.08 billion by the end of 2025. Furthermore, Kaleido Intelligence reports that active eSIM activations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will reach a staggering 135 million in 2028 when compared to just five million in 2023.
Airalo is contributing to this upward growth by supplying its future-forward eSIMs to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, while also catalyzing a market-wide shift toward more sustainability-centric behaviour. Market data from Simon Kucher shows that 43% of people are willing to pay a premium for eco-conscious accommodation and 35% for greener flights, trends that align with the lower carbon footprint of eSIMs compared to traditional roaming.
The traditional SIM card industry relies on a plastic-heavy and high-emission supply chain that produces billions of single-use SIM cards annually, which is equivalent to 20,000 tons of plastic waste. Moreover, a single eSIM emits 46% less CO₂ throughout its product lifecycle compared to a single traditional SIM card.
Airalo’s swift growth, since its inception in 2019, illustrates sustainability as a growing priority for travellers. By eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, Airalo's eSIM technology is reducing the telecom industry's carbon footprint at scale, offering a more efficient and eco-friendly way to stay connected, and aligning with regional environmental objectives like UAE Net Zero 2050, the Saudi Green Initiative, and Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, among other mandates.
“Reaching 20 million users is more than a business milestone—it’s a clear signal that the world is ready for a more sustainable way to stay connected,” said Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Airalo. “Every eSIM activation represents less plastic waste, fewer carbon emissions, and a step toward a greener planet."
As the demand for sustainable travel and efficient connectivity continues to grow, Airalo remains at the forefront of this evolution, offering a practical, digital-first solution that aligns with the future of global mobility. The fast-growing eSIM provider registered 20% growth across the MENA region in the last year alone.
Airalo will be exhibiting at ATM Dubai from April 28 to May 1, at stand TTC114. To learn more about using eSIMs for travel while reducing environmental impact, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment